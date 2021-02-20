6,300,773 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Purchased by Satter Management CO. L.P.

Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,599,000. American Well makes up 62.9% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned 2.68% of American Well at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,106. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

