$649.92 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $649.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.50 million to $652.08 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

MTCH opened at $160.95 on Friday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,325 shares of company stock worth $17,682,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after acquiring an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

