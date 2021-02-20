$67.34 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $67.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.04 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $90.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $289.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.33 million to $289.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.78 million to $285.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.