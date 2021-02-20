708,153 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 708,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,658,000. FIL Ltd owned 1.85% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP opened at $79.17 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

