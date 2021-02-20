70,822 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

HTH stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.