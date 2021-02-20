$77.75 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $77.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.07 million to $81.30 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $285.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $289.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.36 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $390.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $170.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

