828 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 33,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,230,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,691.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

