86,875 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 115,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

