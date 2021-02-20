$989.81 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $989.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $993.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $983.40 million. Synopsys reported sales of $861.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.15.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $268.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

