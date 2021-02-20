Aave Price Tops $445.10 on Top Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Aave coin can now be bought for $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $5.52 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,404,077 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

