ABBC Coin (ABBC) Achieves Market Cap of $131.18 Million

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $131.18 million and $40.53 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,801,996 tokens. The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com . ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

