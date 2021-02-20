Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.