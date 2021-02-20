Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.20. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 65,854 shares.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
