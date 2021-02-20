Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.20. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 65,854 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $312,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

