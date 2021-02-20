Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 2.5%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $164.77 and last traded at $164.77. Approximately 323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACXIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Acciona from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

