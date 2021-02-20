AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. AceD has a total market cap of $688,253.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

