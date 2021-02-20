Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.53. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 50,707 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.37.

About Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.