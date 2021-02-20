Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Down 2.4%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.21. 61,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 203,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Acreage from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

