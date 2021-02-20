ACT Advisors LLC. Invests $2.58 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 179,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.