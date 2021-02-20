ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 131,122 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 14.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.61. 7,901,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

