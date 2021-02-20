ACT Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,987,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 24.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,685 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.