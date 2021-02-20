Actinium (ACM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,839.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $487,345.31 and $39,839.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,703,650 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

