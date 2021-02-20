Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Cap of $5.47 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $1.25 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,063.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.96 or 0.03499553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.57 or 0.01248734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.00460944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.70 or 0.00425318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00299536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00027388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

