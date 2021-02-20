AdEx 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00789558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057347 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.82 or 0.04683783 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

