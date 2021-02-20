AdEx Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars.

