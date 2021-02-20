Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,714,295. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $109.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

