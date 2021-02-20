Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 7,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

About Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

