Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.18

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and traded as low as $25.15. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 11,828 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.
There is no company description available for Aegon NV.
