Aeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.53 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $48,882.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00455204 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

