AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 97,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 91,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AerSale stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 312,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.40% of AerSale as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

