AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 97,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 91,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
Separately, Cowen started coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32.
AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
