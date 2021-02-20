AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.