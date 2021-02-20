AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.43 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

