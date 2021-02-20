AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $111.92 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,027 shares of company stock worth $6,828,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

