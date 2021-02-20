AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.