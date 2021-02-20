AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 25,205 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 243.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Best Buy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.00 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

