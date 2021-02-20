AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $87.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

