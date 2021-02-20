Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

