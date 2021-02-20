Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $123,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $263.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

