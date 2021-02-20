Airbloc (ABL) Market Cap Achieves $3.95 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $48,249.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.00836258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00038705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.54 or 0.04850006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018320 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

