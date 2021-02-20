Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:AEFS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.00

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (LON:AEFS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07). Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 10,334 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.24.

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (LON:AEFS)

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

