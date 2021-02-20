Algorand Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $781.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00246321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.85 or 0.02910897 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,834,734,037 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

