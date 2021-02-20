Alias (ALIAS) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Alias has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $1,820.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alias has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00249399 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012400 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.