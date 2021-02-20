Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $263.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

