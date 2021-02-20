Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,718,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.45. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

