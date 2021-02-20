ALL BEST ICO Trading 53.2% Higher This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 200.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $50,310.62 and $35.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALLBI is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars.

