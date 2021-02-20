All Sports 1-Day Volume Hits $364,775.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $8.10 million and $364,775.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.00837753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00038512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.84 or 0.04800810 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.