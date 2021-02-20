AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.36

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $35.44. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 20,259 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACV)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.