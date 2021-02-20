AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.36

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $35.44. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 20,259 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,435 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

