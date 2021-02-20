Alpha Quark Token Market Cap Hits $13.58 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $21.47 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00064302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00396851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,580,651 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

