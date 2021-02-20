Alpha Quark Token Price Up 62.3% This Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00006542 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00407286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.25 or 0.81821187 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,580,651 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

