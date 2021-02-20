Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

