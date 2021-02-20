Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 7,494,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

